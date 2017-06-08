Three Companies Join Fuse Alliance Network

Fuse Alliance recently announced that two commercial flooring contractors have joined its network, O’Neill Brothers Flooring and FloorMax. With the addition of these two contractors, the organization reaches 96 members. The company also announced the addition of InstaFloor as a network preferred supplier.

Based in Royal Palm Beach, Fla., O’Neill Brothers Flooring provides flooring products and services with experience in vinyl tile, sheet vinyl, ceramic tile, laminate and hardwood. O’Neill Brothers Flooring has a skilled team of supervisors and crews with over 15 years of experience in the flooring industry. FloorMax USA, based in Harrisburg, Penn., is also new to the network. FloorMax USA is a full service commercial flooring contractor providing material procurement, installation, repairs, and maintenance services. FloorMax USA services all segments in the commercial flooring industry with a strong focus on retail and hospitality.

The network’s newest preferred supplier, InstaFloor, has been supplying high-performing flooring products for over 25 years. InstaFloor provides the durable, long-lasting flooring products including InstaLay, a high performance acoustic underlay, InstaCradle, acoustic can sports cradles and base packers made from high quality recycled rubber crumb (from worn vehicle tires); and InstaStop, a new generation of door stoppers.

For more information, visit www.fusealliance.com.