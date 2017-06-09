Rise in the City, An Art Event like No Other

Bond Events, together with Relationships Inspiring Social Enterprise (rise), announced the launch of rise in the city, an art competition and auction to raise money for local entrepreneurs in Lesotho, Africa. Manhattan has been split into 100 virtual blocks. The competition invites artists, designers, and architecture firms to create a piece of art representing a block of the city, and infuse it with elements of Lesotho culture. All the artwork will be exhibited and auctioned at the rise in the city main event on October 25, 2017 at the Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York.

The winning artist will be selected by a panel of judges and awarded on the night. 100% of proceeds will go to the first rise project in Lesotho to aid the construction of an accommodation block at God’s Love Centre orphanage and provide entrepreneurship training and mentoring.

“The response we have received so far has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Daniela Gusman, rise founder. “People are loving the creative and innovative approach we have taken to engage the international design community.”

Deadline to register is June 15, and artwork must be ready by September 30.

For more information, visit www.riseinthecity.com.