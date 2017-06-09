IMI and TCAA Host Ceramic Tile Seminar Series

The International Masonry Institute (IMI) and the Tile Contractors Association of America (TCAA) are hosting a series of events throughout the country aimed toward architects, designers, and tile contractors that provides continuing education credits for the AIA, GBCI, IDCEC and Trowel of Excellence programs. NAC has helped to promote this series by exhibiting at these events including the first two in Milwaukee and Detroit. The next event is scheduled for Kansas City, Mo. on June 22 at the Builders Association Education and Training Center.

The half day event begins with breakfast and exhibits then proceeds with four, 60-minute presentations with time for breaks and taking in the exhibits in between. The program concludes with lunch and a short presentation on installer qualifications.

For more information, visit www.imiweb.org.