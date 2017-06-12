Prosoco Introduces an Improved Repellent for Concrete Floors

Formulated based on contractors’ feedback, the new Concrete Protector SB offers improved performance in repelling water, oil, and stains and can be burnished, according to the company. Surfaces treated with Concrete Protector SB retain their natural appearance, texture, and breathability, and are easier to maintain.

“We are always listening to our customers and what they want out of our products,” said Kevin Sigourney, Prosoco director of sales and marketing. “Concrete Protector SB is the direct result of feedback we received from our customers who asked for a better stain repellent for concrete and the ability to burnish.”

The product previously known as Concrete Protector will remain available as Concrete Protector WB for customers who desire a water-based formulation.

For more information, visit http://prosoco.com.