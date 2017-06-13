NAFCD Announces New Partnership with Caliper

The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) is now partnering with Caliper, a talent management firm that guides businesses in developing their workforce and aligning talent with strategy. Caliper is designed to make personnel decisions, from hiring to succession planning, more seamless and precision-based for association members. NAFCD members will receive discounts on Caliper’s pre-employment assessment tools and other services that can help businesses become more agile and innovative, attract the best candidates, and promote from within.

“In partnering with Caliper, we, at NAFCD, are taking steps to provide solutions for our members who face challenges related to attracting young talent to the industry, diversifying their teams, and building a pipeline of future leaders,” said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive vice president. “Our goal is to give our members the tools to be successful and partnering with Caliper serves as an important piece of delivering that promise.”

Caliper uses a science-based approach to evaluate the performance potential of job applicants for sales, customer service, leadership, and technical roles in construction, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and other business segments. They are equipped to serve companies of all sizes, from two-person firms to global corporations.

