FCICA Launches Updated Commercial Flooring Resource Guide

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA), in partnership with Strategic Value Media, recently announced the fifth edition of the Commercial Flooring Resource Guide. The online guide is a tool to locate contractors, installers, distributors, industry consultants, and manufacturers that meet the user’s project needs. Flooring industry professionals, architects and consumers can utilize the Commercial Flooring Resource Guide to find contractors and installers by project type and flooring products installed, as well as consultants, inspectors, trainers, manufacturers, distributors and suppliers by product type.

The resource guide can be found at www.commercialflooringguide.com.

For more information, call (877) 863-2422 or visit www.fcica.com.