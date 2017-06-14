C&R Flooring and Bona U.S. Present a Day of Continuing Education

C&R Flooring is partnering with Bona U.S. to present “A Day of Continuing Education,” two CEU-accredited courses. The program will take place on June 21 from 11:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m. at Norfolk Country Club in Westwood, Mass. Both presentations are AIA, ASID, and IIDA accredited and count as one CEU each.

Dave Darche, national marketing manager of Bona U.S., will present “Hardwood Floor Finishing” at 11:30a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The course will provide an understanding of the life cycle of hardwood flooring in a residential or commercial setting and covers topics such as the benefits of specifying hardwood and how design trends influence color techniques.

President of C&R Flooring, Chris Zizza, will present “How Cut Affects Appearance of Wood Flooring,” a NWFA written presentation, from 2–4 p.m. This course will explain the difference in performance between rift sawn, quarter sawn, and live sawn materials and how that affects expansion and contraction in the home.

The event is free and open to industry professionals. Complimentary food and beverage will be provided at each session. Advanced registration is required as space is limited.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-day-of-continuing-education-tickets-34826930286.

For more information, visit www.candrflooring.com or www.us.bona.com.