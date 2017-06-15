Marmomac Renews Sponsorship of MIA+BSI Grande Pinnacle Award

MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute announced that Marmomac renewed its sponsorship of the Grande Pinnacle Award for the next three years. Marmomac has sponsored the Grande Pinnacle Award since its inception in 2008. The Pinnacle Awards honor projects whose beauty, creativity, and craftsmanship exemplify professional mastery in the use of natural stone in residential and commercial applications.

The Grande Pinnacle Award is presented to the best overall project, and the winner will receive a trip to Marmomac 2018, including registration, round trip economy airfare, and four nights lodging. One architect from the winning project will also receive this award.

“We look forward to continuing this important partnership with Marmomac,” said Jim Hieb, CEO of MIA+BSI. “The Grande Pinnacle represents the best use of natural stone in the Pinnacle Awards, and as such, it makes perfect sense for the winner to receive a trip to Verona to attend Marmomac. We appreciate Marmomac’s support of this prestigious program.”

Elena Amadini, Veronafiere deputy marketing director, added, “Marmomac and MIA+BSI share the goal of promoting the use of natural stone by engaging the design community and challenging it to use stone in increasingly aesthetic and diverse ways. Our sponsorship of the Grande Pinnacle Award is a perfect fit in pursuit of this common goal.”

New this year, applicants may simultaneously submit projects for both the Pinnacle and Tucker Design Awards. The Tucker Design Awards honor architects who have achieved excellence in design through the use of natural stone in building or landscape projects. The deadline to enter the 2017 Pinnacle Awards is July 21.

For more information, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org