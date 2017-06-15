Jeffery Court Offers Online CEU

Jeffrey Court has partnered with AEC Daily and industry experts for the online course “The In’s and Outs of Decorative Tile and Stone.” There are many types of decorative tile and stone to choose from to enhance designs, and many things to consider in relation to selection and installation. This course discusses the physical and performance characteristics of decorative tile and stone, sustainability considerations, manufacturing processes and finishes, applicable standards and specifications, and installation materials and methods.

For more information, visit www.aecdaily.com or www.jeffreycourt.com.