iQ Power Tools Announces New Advisory Board

iQ Power Tools recently announced a new tile-industry advisory board of three industry contractors. Representing the contractor community and helping to bring iQ product lines to new users and markets, members of the board are Erin Albrect, James Woelfel, and Mike DeGiusti.

Erin Albrecht, operations director/pre-construction of J&R Tile in San Antonio, Texas, serves as the National Tile Contractor Association’s (NTCA) state director of Texas and member of the education and training committee.

James Woelfel, vice president and estimator for Artcraft Granite, Marble, and Tile in Mesa, Ariz., is an advocate for high standards and proper methods and serves as chairman of NTCA’s technical committee and chairman of the board for the NTCA, following his two-year term as president of the association.

Mike DeGiusti, owner of Terra-Mar in Oklahoma City, has served on the boards of Associated General Contractors of Oklahoma and American Subcontractors Association of Oklahoma. He currently serves on the NTCA technical committee and is the NTCA state ambassador for Oklahoma. “

“This is an outstanding group of industry leaders,” said Joel Guth, president of iQ Power Tools. “They have decades of experience in the tile industry and by having them as a part of the iQ planning process, we are achieving a much deeper understanding of what they need in order to succeed. The Advisory Board is integral in pointing us in the direction of innovation. Their expertise in the field helps us review developmental products, services and programs that will benefit them and their industry.”

