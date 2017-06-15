Bosch Daredevil Multipurpose Drill Bits Feature Carbide Head and Hex Shank

Bosch Daredevil multipurpose bits can be used with a variety of materials, including masonry, brick, block, tile, metal, wood, and plastic. Its carbide multi-grind head (tip is ground on four surfaces) delivers up to 85% faster drilling in metal vs. competitive multi-material bits, according to the company.

The multi-grind head on Bosch Daredevil multipurpose bits features sharp edges that are tough enough for metal and masonry applications. The bit’s tungsten carbide head ensures no skating, clean holes, and long life in impact applications, with up to 9x longer life expectancy vs. competitive bits in multi-material applications, according to the company.

“Whether you’re a pro or a DIYer, Bosch Daredevil multipurpose bits deliver the same advantage–one bit that can drill in a wide variety of materials,” said Chris Moskaites, product manager, accessories, Bosch Tool. “In many cases, it’s just not efficient to change bits all the time on the jobsite. With Daredevil multipurpose bits it’s not an issue. One bit does the job of several, so it saves time but it also saves the hassle of carrying around a pocketful of bits.”

Daredevil multipurpose bits have an impact-rated hex shank that can withstand tough drilling when used in a hammer drill or an impact driver. The bits feature steep flutes with ribs for fast dust removal in applications that range from masonry to metal. Diameters extend from 1/8” to 1/2”.

For more information, call (877) 267-2499 or visit www.boschtools.com.