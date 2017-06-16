Ardex Introduces X 90 Outdoor

Ardex Americas recently announced Ardex X 90 outdoor microteC3 rapid-set, flexible tile and stone mortar. Featuring weather proof innovation in mortar technology, Ardex X 90 Outdoor is formulated with specialty, high-performance Ardex cements, polymers, and microfibers. It can deliver protection against harsh weather conditions, and provides resistance for exterior tile and stone installations.

X 90 Outdoor was tested at 150+ freeze thaw cycles, seven times greater than ANSI 118.15 standard requirement of 20 cycles. It also features rapid-setting properties, even at temperatures as low as 40°F (5°C). With an extended open time of 30 minutes, along with a creamy consistency, X 90 Outdoor can also be grouted in 2 hours.

“We are excited about the release of Ardex X 90 Outdoor because it opens the door to more tiling possibilities outdoors,” said Russ Gaetano, Ardex senior marketing manager for Tile and Stone Installation Systems. “With the ability to withstand driving rain and rapid-setting properties even at cool temperatures, it’s the perfect mortar for outdoor applications and stands up to almost any weather condition.”

For more information, call (888) 512-7339 or visit www.ardexamericas.com.