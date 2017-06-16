IEHA Members Vote to Approve Merger with ISSA

ISSA, cleaning industry association, and the International Executive Housekeepers Association (IEHA) announced that IEHA members voted to approve a resolution for the two associations to merge at the end of May to take effect in July. Under the terms of the agreement, IEHA memberships will have access to global ISSA membership and benefits, including expanded educational opportunities, market exposure, networking opportunities, business tools and data, and other industry information.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this merger and the benefits, resources, and power it will bring to our membership,” said Michael Patterson, IEHA president. “Drawing on ISSA’s resources, we will be able to grow our membership and provide wider options for educational programs.”

John Barrett, ISSA executive director, added, “ISSA’s mission is to change the way the world views cleaning in all sectors of the industry. The merger of ISSA and IEHA is yet another move toward creating one strong, unified industry.”

For more information, visit www.ieha.org or www.issa.com