ISSA Partners with Cleaning For A Reason

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association, has adopted Cleaning For A Reason, the nonprofit organization that offers free house cleaning to women battling cancer. Through the partnership, ISSA hopes to assist the charity in achieving its long-desired goal of outreach expansion.

“I can’t think of a more worthy cause or better fit for ISSA than Cleaning For A Reason,” said John Barrett, ISSA executive director. “We can’t remove a woman’s cancer, but we can wipe away one of her worries.”

ISSA will bring new resources and capabilities, as well as more influence and exposure to the nonprofit.

“We are so honored to be joining ISSA,” said Debbie Sardone, president and founder of Cleaning For A Reason. “We will be able to take our outreach from the U.S. and Canada to other places worldwide. This means more women will benefit from our mission, and we can’t thank ISSA enough for making that happen.”

Easing the burden of a messy environment while minimizing tasks for these women is Cleaning For A Reason’s mission. The organization has more than 1,200 maid services that donate free house cleaning to cancer victims. Since 2006, the nonprofit’s partner maid services have volunteered their time to clean for over 25,000 women. ISSA is dedicated to working alongside Cleaning For A Reason to make these numbers grow.

The partnership is not just a change for Cleaning For A Reason, but rather, an expansion of core values shared by both organizations. The ISSA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ISSA, was created to raise and provide funds for cleaning industry-related scholarships, research grants, and other programs that promote the value of clean and the industry’s role in protecting human health.

For more information, visit www.issa.com or http://cleaningforareason.org.