FCICA Opens Registration for 2017 Mid-Year Meeting

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) has opened registration for the 2017 Mid-Year Meeting, “Discovering Flooring Issues of Today,” to be held in Columbus, Ohio, October 10–12. The meeting will offer four educational sessions, an opportunity to tour the Nox and ROPPE manufacturing plants, as well as time to network with commercial floor covering industry leaders.

Associate members will have an opportunity for product promotion during the “Problem Solving with the Associates” educational session. This first-come-first-serve opportunity offers manufacturers a three-minute window to promote their latest products or services that solve a problem. Other educational sessions will include: “Nasty Things on the Surface,” “Behind Sustainability,” and “Communicating Your Scope.” Certified Installation Manager (CIM) candidates will also have the opportunity to review CIM Program modules and complete testing onsite.

For more information, call (877) 863-2422 or visit www.fcica.com.