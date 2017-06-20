NTCA Joins ConsensusDocs Coalition

The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has joined the ConsensusDocs Coalition, a coalition of over 40 design and construction industry associations that produces fair and balanced industry-standard contracts to facilitate project success.

“Joining the ConsensusDocs Coalition provides NTCA members with a real voice in the industry, particularly in drafting fair and balanced contracts that will make a positive impact,” said Bart Bettiga, NTCA executive director. “NTCA members will not only have influence in creating best practice contracts, but will also receive a member discount on all ConsensusDocs products.”

ConsensusDocs are the only contracts written by leading design and construction industry organizations. With a catalog of 100+ contract documents addressing all methods of project delivery, ConsensusDocs contracts incorporate fair risk allocation and best practices to represent the project’s best interests. Coalition organizations represent hundreds of thousands of design professionals, owners, contractors, subcontractors and sureties (DOCS).

For more information, visit www.tile-assn.com.