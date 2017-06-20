Mid-Atlantic Floor Covering Association Hosts Successful Golf Outing

The Mid-Atlantic Floor Covering Association hosted its Annual Golf outing. With 100 attendees at the Whiskey Creek Golf Club outside of Frederick, Md., the success of the event was assured by its sponsors. The Emser Tile Group (Jim Darr, Bill Curcio, Mike Hall, Connor O'Maille) won first place, the Carpenter Co. Group (Michael Robinson, John Breeden, Chris Arch, Jerry Hehring) won second, and the Shaw Industries Group (Andy Beckworth, Ted Anderson, Jim Knisley, Evre Verres) won third.

Connor O’Maille won the men’s long drive, and Marleen Stookey the women’s. Chris Arch won the men’s Closet to the Pin prize, and Donna Windisch the women’s prize. Wayson Murray won the men’s putting contest, and Lauren Andrews the women’s. Mike Robinson won $740 in the 50/50 raffle, donating a portion of the winnings back to the association.

For more information, visit http://midatlanticfloorcoveringassoc.com.