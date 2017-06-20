Lackmond Products Introduces Rail Saws and Manual Tile Cutters

Lackmond Products is partnering with B+BTec to market and sell their rail saws, manual tile cutters, core drills, rigs, and core bits in North America. The new equipment will be marketed under the under the Beast and B+BTec brands.

Manufactured in Europe, the Beast/B+BTec rails saws are engineered with stainless steel and are equipped with a direct-drive motor. They also include features such as miter and plunge capabilities and wheels for ease of loading. The manual tile cutters are available in 30” and 37” models and are engineered with a hardened lightweight aluminum base plate and breaking strip. They offer the operator a direct view of the scoring wheel and cutting line. They also have, chrome and rectified solid steel guides and a wide fixed tile stop. Each unit comes standard with a robust carrying case.

“We are very excited about our new joint venture with B+BTec,” said Cliff Sallis, CEO of Lackmond Products. “Their history of manufacturing the highest quality products combined with Lackmond’s operations and distribution model will allow us to provide our customers with the highest quality rail saws and manual tile cutters and the best service possible.”

For more information, call call (800) 850-2044 or visit www.lackmond.com.