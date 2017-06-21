Bostik Announces New Partners for Wood Flooring Design Competition

Bostik has announced three members of the wood flooring industry will be part of Bostik’s Signature Spaces Art of Hardwood Flooring design contest: Oshkosh Designs, Eagle Bay Hardwood Flooring, and MasterCraft Floors.

“Due to the amazing success of Design ‘N Gather, the international mosaic design competition we co-sponsored this past May with Artaic, we decided to have a wood flooring design contest,” Scott Banda, Bostik’s director of marketing and business development. “Along with the National Wood Flooring Association and MGM Resorts International, we have invited those within the wood sector to create one-of-a-kind masterpieces comprised of wood flooring.”

Once the winning design is selected, it may be installed in the lobby of a new steakhouse located in the Park MGM Resort, currently under development. Additionally, the winner will receive a trip for two to Paris, France, courtesy of Bostik.

Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Designs will turn the winning design into reality. Eagle Bay Hardwood Flooring has been selected to provide the majority of the wood flooring material for the restaurant, which will complement the lobby work of Oshkosh Designs. The entire restaurant’s flooring will be installed with Bostik materials, including Ultra-Set. MasterCraft Floors will be in charge of the restaurant’s floor installation.

For more information, www.bostik.com.