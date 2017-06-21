Sika Products Available through Amazon

Sika Industry now offers a selection of some of its most popular Sikaflex and Sikasil adhesives and sealants on Amazon. Customers can now have cartridges of these polyurethane and silicone products delivered to their doorstep and take advantage of express shipping through Amazon Prime. Products now available through Amazon include: Sikaflex-221; Sikaflex-211 Sikaflex-252; Sikasil-GP; and Sikasil-N Plus.

“Sika is committed to innovation in our products and our business practices, and as such, Amazon is an exciting way for us to reach customers in more remote locations, who may not be near one of our distributor partners,” said Russ Livermore, vice president of marketing. “We hope to serve new customers through this convenient option, while, of course, our established customers are still welcome to use our knowledgeable distributor channels and our friendly Sika Customer Service department.”

For more information, visit www.sikausa.com.