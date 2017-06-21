Rubi Launches Zero Dust line of Tile Saws

After third-party lab tests, Rubi is launching its Zero Dust line of tile saws, electric tile cutters certified in compliance with health and prevention regulations in the construction industry. Tile saws with the Zero Dust system may reduce airborne dust and water, preventing diseases related to inhaling silica dust.

This type of protection is already mandatory in many northern European countries and will be enforced in coming years for the rest of Europe and in the U.S. The Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), which acted as the certification body, and Rubi worked together to improve the working conditions for tile installers worldwide.

All RUBI DC, DS, DX and DR lines of tile saws will begin including the ZERO DUST system. Besides improving the working conditions, this mechanism also reduces water consumption while cutting, which minimizes downtime caused by refilling the water tank.

For more information, visit www.rubi.com.