Registration Now Open for Greenbuild 2017

Registration is now open for the annual Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, presented by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Taking place this year in Boston at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 25,000 attendees are anticipated from across the green building sector.

“Greenbuild offers a forum for the green building community to unite, change lives, revolutionize business and address pressing issues in the built environment,” said Kate Hurst, senior vice president of conference and events, USGBC. “Important topics covered through this year’s lineup include air quality, human health, energy and water use, indoor environmental quality, human health, land development, materials selection and reducing CO2 emissions, to name a few.”

Greenbuild Boston will feature keynote speakers, LEED workshops, an exhibit hall with green building products and services, local green building tours, and over 150 educational sessions, as well as the USGBC Leadership Awards, The Women in Green Power Breakfast, and the USGBC Leadership Luncheon. Greenbuild will also hold three additional summits, the Communities and Affordable Homes Summit, Waterbuild, and the International Summit.

For more information, visit greenbuild.usgbc.org