A De Cecco Apprentice Wins Skillbuild 2017

Gordon Cook, an apprentice at Glasgow-based A De Cecco, was recognized for a second time at The Tile Association’s annual awards in London. Skillbuild, a competition organized by the Construction Industry Training Board, aims to find the highest skilled young apprentices in their chosen trade. Gordon previously won the Skillbuild 2016 apprentice of the year, and was named the wall and flooring tile winner.

“We are really pleased for Gordon, to be recognized for his efforts and quality of his work against other apprentices across the UK is a great achievement,” said Alberto De Cecco, A De Cecco chairman. “Gordon has excelled at his new career with A De Cecco and we are proud to have him working on some of our major projects so that he can gain experience and develop his career further.”

Cook added “I was thrilled to be named the Skillbuild apprentice of the year so to be recognized a second time is fantastic. I’ve met some great people throughout the competition and seen some fantastic skills and quality of work which makes the award even more special. Working at A De Cecco has given me the opportunity to work on projects like the Glasgow Subway, Robert Gordon University, Edinburgh Military Tattoo alongside some of Scotland’s leading contractors–the award is great recognition of the progress I’ve made.”

