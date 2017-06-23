IICRC Summit Conference Adds CIRI Science Symposium

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is adding a science symposium to its technical conference, to be held at the Big Sky Resort in Big Sky, Mont., Aug. 9-11. The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) will join the IICRC for a discussion on a major new trend in cleaning science and disaster restoration and its impact on business strategy and hygiene practices. The symposium, “The Microbiome and its Impact on Cleaning, Contracting and the Restoration Sciences,” will take place from 1-5 p.m. on Aug. 11 and will feature discussions by Gene Cole, Ph.D., and Greg Whiteley, Ph.D.

“Believe it or not, human health and hygiene, the microbiome and small businesses are all interconnected,” said John Downey, coordinator of The Summit. “Understanding the world in which we live, as well as the bacteria and microorganisms within it, can help us to improve cleaning, hygiene and restoration practices within our industry.”

Whether the challenge is water damage, forensic cleanup, the cleaning and removal of antibiotic-resistant ESKAPE pathogens in healthcare facilities or simply cleaning the bathroom, the CIRI Science Symposium will discuss issues to help business owners achieve healthy outcomes, add value to their businesses, and improve business sustainability.

For more information, visit www.iicrc.org or www.ciriscience.org.