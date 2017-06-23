City Floor Supply Recently Hosted Rubio Monocoat Training

City Floor Supply (CFS) recently hosted a training event for the Rubio Monocot Designer Oil System at its North American headquarters in King of Prussia, Penn. Allan Nery, from Rubio Monocoat, was on hand to demonstrate a variety products and application techniques. Hardwood floor contractors had an opportunity to work directly with the Rubio Monocoat Designer Oil System and received instruction on how to apply reactive stains to achieve different effects. Charcoal and smoky floors were a popular topic at the event, as floor contractors noted a strong demand for these types of finishes. Nery also demonstrated how to use Pre-Color Easy, Oil Plus 2C, and Rubio’s newest offering, LED curing oils. A discussion on how to properly care for hardwood floors finished with Rubio Monocoat rounded out the event.

“There is such demand in the market right now for what this product can deliver,” said Mike Glavin, CFS founder. “With that in mind, we decided to offer this training event to make sure our contractors were familiar with the Rubio Monocoat Designer Oil System so they can stay on top of market trends and better serve the needs of their clients. [The Designer Oil System] allows you to create stunning, durable floors in a single coat–all with no VOCs.”

For more information, visit (800) 737-1786 or visit http://cityfloorsupply.com or http://rubiomonocoatusa.com.