Commercial One Adds over 100 Commercial Flooring Members in Four Years

Commercial One recently announced that it has grown to over 100 members in less than 4 years with its 3 newest additions: Pennington Commercial in Dallas, Texas; Synergy Flooring in Kennesaw, Ga.; and Chandi Group USA in Indio, Calif.

“This is an exciting time for us as we have seen huge growth in the commercial arena, and future economics are extremely encouraging,” said Joe Weber, chairman of the advisory board for Commercial One. “Our goals are to aggressively grow and expand our footprint, while keeping the focus on our members and bringing value to their business.”

