Fiskar Introduces IsoCore Striking Tools
June 22, 2017
No Comments
Fiskars’ IsoCore Striking Tools allow end-users to take on a wide variety of tasks with rugged, powerful striking tools while helping to reduce muscle fatigue and joint pain. In addition to featuring the IsoCore Shock Control System, the general, framing and finishing hammers offer smooth and milled strike face options, a magnetic nail starter and rip claw.
For more information, visit www.fiskars.com.
