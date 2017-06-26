FCICA to Support Rebuild Together Central Ohio

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA), and the Successors Task Force will be collecting a variety of tools and supplies at FCICA’s Mid-Year Meeting, October 10-12, 2017. Donated tools will go to Rebuilding Together Central Ohio’s (RTCO) Tool Library. Founded in 1991, RTCO began with the goal of repairing homes for senior citizens in Central Ohio. Since then, RTCO’s National Rebuilding Day has expanded to provide services year-round.

In March 2009, RTCO assumed management of the Tool Library. For more than 20 years, they have provided assistance to nearly 1,500 homeowners and loaned out thousands of tools.

For more information, visit www.fcica.com.