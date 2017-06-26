Sika to Expand into Florida and California

Sika recently announced the addition of Brady Dunn and Tom Anderson to its Floor Covering team as sales representatives for Southern California and Florida. Dunn will be based in San Diego, and Anderson in Florida. Previously, Dunn worked with a floor covering distributor in Southern California. With 15 years of experience, Anderson previously worked for a building materials manufacturer as inside sales and national sales manager.

“We are very excited to develop our team,” said Mike Croes, vice president of sales for Sika. “Tom and Brady will allow us to get closer to our partners and to extend our footprint in the growing areas of California and Florida.”

For more information, visit www.usa.sika.com.