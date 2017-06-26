The Floor Educational Guild to Host Hardwood Drying Class

The Floor Educational Guild is hosting a specialized kiln drying class for wood professionals at Virginia Tech University, Aug. 21-23. Many drying defects are blamed on retailers, installers, or even, consumers. This class will discuss drying effects and defects of hardwood flooring as well as the benefits and operation of kiln drying, taught by Brian Bond, Ph.D. Registration is limited.

For more information, call (864) 238-5507, email tuckerselvalee@gmail.com or visit www.inspectortrainingservices.com.