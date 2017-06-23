Bosch GDE18V-16 Cordless Dust Collector Offers OSHA-Compliant Solution

The GDE18V-16 Professional dust collector for the Bosch GBH18V-26 rotary hammer enables tradesmen to work in a dust-free, OSHA-compliant environment regardless of the location. The GDE18V-16 Professional can be attached to the rotary hammer when required with its own motor that’s supplied with power by the rotary hammer battery. The dust extraction module has an automatic power on/off that automatically starts at the same time as the rotary hammer and continues to function for two seconds after the drilling operation is ended to ensure optimal dust extraction. The integrated HEPA filter provides reliable dust protection and is extremely easy to empty and clean.

“The GDE18V-16 18-volt HEPA dust collector gives users of the Bosch GBH18V-26 rotary hammer the final piece of an end-to-end dust control system that’s completely housed on the hammer,” said Mike Iezzi, product manager, concrete power tools, Bosch Tool. “We believe this is a solution that many professionals who drill into concrete will find appealing because it offers them more freedom of movement on the jobsite. There are some jobs where being tethered to a vacuum isn’t workable.”

The compatible GBH18V-26 1” 18-volt SDS-plus rotary hammer is a cordless tool with the power and torque to drill and chisel in materials that range from concrete to steel. It delivers 1.9 Ft.-Lbs. of torque in a tool that weighs 7.7 lbs, and the ergonomic L-shape design offers horizontal power transmission.

