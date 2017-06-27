Crossville Helps Build Smart Home with Gary Sinise Foundation

Crossville recently contributed all the tile for the specially adapted smart home for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lucas David Cifka (Ret.) and his family in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.) program. The house was dedicated in a ceremony in Canyon Lake, Texas.

“It’s exciting to know a deserving wounded warrior and his family are enjoying the comforts of a brand new, specially adapted smart home—and that our tile is a part of their everyday surroundings,” said Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville’s vice president of marketing. “The tile options specified for Staff Sgt. Cifka’s home are not only beautiful but also practical for a busy family.”

More than 1,000 square feet of Crossville tile was installed in the master bath, the guest bath, the mudroom, and kitchen covering the floors and walls. Brandi Hines, interior designer, worked with the Cifka family to specify tile with the desired look and performance needed throughout the home.

The master bath features Crossville’s the Buenos Aires Mood and Yin + Yang collections. Crossville’s Ready-to-Wear was specified for the guest bathroom. The Color By Numbers collection in Nine Lives hues accents the guest bath, as well as the family’s mud room. Crossville’s Savoy collection in white was used for kitchen walls. All products produced at Crossville’s Tennessee manufacturing facilities are made using third-party certified, sustainable processes, and are Green Squared certified.

For more information, visit http://garysinisefoundation.org. or http://crossvilleinc.com.