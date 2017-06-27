Re:Source New Jersey Receives 2017 Starnet Design Award Grand Prize

Re:Source New Jersey was awarded the grand prize at the 19th annual Starnet Design Awards. The Grand Prize, including a $5,000 check donated to the charity of the winner’s choice, was presented to the company for their work on NBC Sports 2016 Summer Olympic Studio in Rio de Janeiro. An awards ceremony was held at the Denville, N.J., headquarters of Re:Source New Jersey at the beginning of June. Peter DeBenedetto, Re:Source New Jersey president, and Steve Poniatowski, Re:Source New Jersey vice president of sales, recognized the Olympic Studio project team, which included: Bryan Higgason of HDstudio (designer); Jacob Gendelman of blackwalnut (contractor); Alan Hatton (installer); and Dan Pevarnik (installer).

During the ceremony, Re:Source New Jersey team members and project partners also presented a charity donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Fred Williamson, Starnet executive vice president, joined DeBenedetto, Poniatoski, and Rich Gaydosh, Re:Source New Jersey project manager to present the $5,000 donation to Jessica Backofen, executive director of the Central Jersey chapter of the JDRF.

“We are incredibly honored to win the ultimate Grand Prize at the 2017 Starnet Design Awards,” said DeBenedetto. “This highly visible project was seen throughout the country and globe, and is something our entire team takes enormous pride in. We are also so grateful to Starnet for making this donation to JDRF in our honor, to help them continue their important work.”

Fred Williamson, Starnet executive vice president, added, “It was inspiring to spend time with the studio designer, contractor and the Re:Source New Jersey team. Their work stands out and we’re proud to recognize them with the 2017 Starnet Design Award. They truly represent the best of the best.”

For more information, visit www.resourcenj.com or www.starnetflooring.com.