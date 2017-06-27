CCA Floors and Interiors Acquires Virginia Cabinet Supply

CCA Floors and Interiors, of Alexandria, Va., recently announced that it acquired Virginia Cabinet Supply of Fredericksburg, Va.

“We are very fortunate to have the Virginia Cabinet Supply team join our multifamily group,” said Ken Hirshman, CCA’s CEO. “Bill Evans and his team have an incredible amount of knowledge and have built tremendous customer relationships in the Greater Richmond marketplace which will undoubtedly enable CCA to further strengthen our ability to penetrate this high growth region.”

Gibb Verjee, vice president of CCA’s multifamily division, added, “CCA’s capability to provide and install flooring to the customers that VCS currently supplies cabinets to will provide a significant value proposition not seen in this marketplace. The addition of VCS will certainly strengthen our ability to service multifamily projects within the Richmond, Tidewater, and DC Metro marketplace.”

