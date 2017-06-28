ISSA Announces ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 Keynote Speakers

Comedian and “America’s Got Talent” host Howie Mandel and former NFL Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman will be the 2017 ISSA keynote speakers during the ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 Trade Show and Convention, Sept. 11-14 in Las Vegas.

“With the high-quality of the selected speakers, these entertaining addresses will be can’t-miss events,” said Kim Althoff conventions and meetings director for ISSA. “I can’t wait to hear what insights these gentlemen share for attendees to bring back to their everyday lives and businesses.”

Aikman will be speaking on Wednesday, September 13, at 9a.m. Mandel will be closing the show, speaking on Thursday, September 14, at 2:30 p.m.

Following Mandel’s address, six individuals will receive a ticket to one of several Dallas events, including tickets to the Dallas Cowboys second regular season game, a shopping trip to Neiman Marcus, a trip to Wild Bill’s for cowboy hats and boots, or another adventure valued at $1,000 USD.

For more information, visit www.issa.com.