NRF CEO Appears on Fox Business

National Retail Federation (NRF) President and CEO Matthew Shay recently appeared in an interview on Fox Business Network’s Varney and Co. During the interview, he said that retailers would work “tirelessly” to achieve tax reform that lowers rates without shifting the burden to consumers.

“[Retailers] will be just as vocal in support of a plan that doesn't contain the border adjustment tax as we have been vocal about one that does” said Shay. “We are big champions for reform. We pay the highest rate of any industry in the country, we want to get this done and we will be out there tirelessly working to get tax reform across the finish line.”

Regarding House Speaker Paul Ryan’s speech on tax reform the day before, Shay added, “The Speaker made very clear that there is more than one way to get this done….I think that is encouraging. That is a sign that he and Chairman Brady and others are being responsive to the concerns they have heard and the recognition the politics of this, it just doesn't make sense to do tax reform by imposing a $1700 tax on American families.”

