iQ Power Tools introduces New Line of Safety Gear

iQ Power Tools introduced a new line of protective eye and ear gear. Two new safety glasses deliver comfort and advanced vision protection. They are durable enough to withstand the demands of the jobsite while the ultra-lightweight design provides comfort. Features include scratch resistant coating, impact resistant, and polycarbonate lenses.

iQ Powertool’s hearing protection gear, with a NNR29 rating, offers comfort and is designed to be a high-noise reducing/protection earmuff. The adjustable headband and ear cushioning provide comfort and can be folded for storage.

“We are thrilled to be launching this new line of safety products as safety is our number one priority at iQ,” said Joel Guth, president of iQ Power Tools. “We’re focused on identifying and reducing risk from job sites with the development of professional tools and technology and of course, education.”

For more information, www.iqpowertools.com.