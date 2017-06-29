NAFCD Releases Spring Flooring Industry Updates

The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has released two spring 2017 flooring industry reports, compiled by the Cleveland Research Company. These reports are available to all NAFCD members. The “Q1 Flooring Industry Update” and the “May 2017 Flooring Industry Update” are designed to give industry professionals a comprehensive overview of current growth rates, developing trends, and economic forecasts.

“These reports are especially relevant to NAFCD members because they will shape the way companies develop strategies for business growth and success,” said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive vice president. “Our hope is to give our members the tools to operate at optimal efficiency in the current economic landscape and these reports are key to those insights.”

According to the Q1 report, total U.S. flooring industry growth rates eased roughly 3 points in Q1 compared to the upside performance in Q4 (up roughly 1% through late March vs. Q4 up in the 4% range year-over-year). Homebuilder shipments have remained the strongest piece of the U.S. flooring industry year-to-year, an area with estimated sales growth of 8-10%. The industry is also seeing strong acceptance for flooring price increases year-to-date, estimating the Q1 carpet price increase is on pace for 85% or higher realization with the low-end of the U.S. market particularly impressive.

According to the May report, U.S. flooring demand looks better in the last 30-60 days after pause in January/February, with hard surface share gains adding to organic growth through 2017. With price increase traction across surfaces year-to-date, near-term cost pressure looks stable.

For more information, visit www.nafcd.org.