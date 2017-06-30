Floor & Décor Launching Third New Jersey Store

Floor & Décor recently opened a Paramus location–the company’s third store in New Jersey. The 60,179-square-foot Floor & Décor retail store and design center consists of a team of about 40 employees led by Jake Jimenez, the store’s chief executive merchant. Floor & Décor also hosted a private event for industry professionals in the local community.

“Floor & Décor is thrilled to open our doors in Paramus,” said Jimenez. “Making commitments to local professionals is one of the hallmarks of the way we do business at Floor & Décor. This industry event is a chance for us to shake hands and show support for those in the community with whom we hope to do business for years to come.”

Following its grand opening, the Paramus Floor & Décor store will host a family-friendly “Super Saturday” event on July 1. There will be Connect “Floor,” Sand Bottle Art, Plinko, Corn hole, and a Photo Station. Finally, the Floor & Décor’s Super Saturday will also include a $1 million dice roll. The first 200 shoppers ages 18 and older in line for the dice roll will have the opportunity to roll a set of six customized dice, each marked with one letter to spell “F-L-O-O-R-S,” for the chance to win $1 million.

For more information, visit www.flooranddecor.com.