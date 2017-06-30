C&R Flooring and Bona US Host “A Day of Continuing Education”

C&R Flooring recently partnered with Bona US to present “A Day of Continuing Education,” featuring three sessions of CEU-accredited courses for industry professionals at the Norfolk Country Club in Westwood, Mass. Dave Darche, national market manager for Bona US, gave a presentation on hardwood floor finishing, covering the life cycle of a hardwood floor, the steps of the sanding and finishing process, and how design trends have contributed to advanced color techniques. Chris Zizza, president of C&R Flooring, discussed how cut affects the appearance of wood flooring, explained the differences between different cuts, and how cuts can affect movement in the home.

For more information, visit http://us.bona.com or www.candrflooring.com