Floor Install News

C&R Flooring and Bona US Host “A Day of Continuing Education”

Bona-Continue-Education.jpg
(L-R) Chris Zizza and Dave Darche both give presentations at “A Day of Continuing Education.”
June 30, 2017
KEYWORDS Bona US / education / hardwood flooring
Reprints
No Comments

C&R Flooring recently partnered with Bona US to present “A Day of Continuing Education,” featuring three sessions of CEU-accredited courses for industry professionals at the Norfolk Country Club in Westwood, Mass. Dave Darche, national market manager for Bona US, gave a presentation on hardwood floor finishing, covering the life cycle of a hardwood floor, the steps of the sanding and finishing process, and how design trends have contributed to advanced color techniques. Chris Zizza, president of C&R Flooring, discussed how cut affects the appearance of wood flooring, explained the differences between different cuts, and how cuts can affect movement in the home.

For more information, visit http://us.bona.com or www.candrflooring.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.