Bosch Introduces High-Pressure Laminate Carbide Jig Saw Blades

Bosch all-purpose and high-pressure laminate (HPL) carbide jig saw blades are able to withstand hitting nails or other debris and keep going, no change-out required, according to the company. Bosch all-purpose carbide jig saw blades rely on Progressor Technology, a combination of small teeth that work together with larger teeth to increase speed and life. The blade’s exaggerated tip allows for easy plunge cuts.

On Bosch HPL carbide blades, two rows of counter-directed teeth arranged at different angles provide clean cuts in difficult-to-cut, brittle materials on both sides of the cutting surface. Jig saw blade speed is further optimized by the tool’s pendulum movement, which is accentuated by a tapered-ground back design. A thin blade kerf reduces material extraction, reduces heat, and aids performance.

“Bosch carbide jig saw blades demonstrate how advanced technology and new manufacturing capabilities can benefit the professional user,” said Prerna Srivastava, accessories product manager, Bosch Tool. “These blades speak to Bosch’s leadership in jig saw blade development and manufacturing. But in the end it comes down to the value for the user. When you’re in the middle of a job and you don’t have to stop to change blades, that’s greater productivity.”

The line of both blades are sold in single and three-blade packs.

