Bostik Becomes Official Partner of Tour de France

Bostik recently announced that it has registered as an official partner of the Tour de France. The new sponsorship agreement renews the firm’s previous participation as an official supplier in 2015 and 2016 and will run for the next two years.

“We are very pleased to reinforce our association with the Tour de France, which remains among the world’s top three most popular sporting events,” said Vincent Legros, Bostik chairman and CEO. “This new agreement will enable us to both increase our brand visibility and demonstrate our performance over each of the 21 stages.”

For more information, visit www.bostik.com/us.