RFMS Adds Implementation Team and Trainers

RFMS, a provider of business management software for the flooring industry, recently re-organized its software implementation department to improve the way new users go live with the program. The implementation team now can prepare a new user’s database, which contains items such as vendors, customers, chart of accounts and accounting setup, product data, and commission tables. This assistance enables the new users to begin use of RFMS more quickly.

“It provides both the client and the trainer with improved education on using the RFMS software without getting bogged down in the initial setup phase,” said Joey Denson, implementation manager, RFMS.

Along with the improved implementation procedures, RFMS also announced the addition of Jennifer King to the implementation team. King was a previous RFMS user and brings years of experience not only in the flooring industry, but with the RFMS business management system. The RFMS Training team also added two trainers, Jamie Gauen and Cindy Thompson. Gauen brings many years of experience using RFMS. Thompson joins the training team, coming from the RFMS Helpdesk team, allowing her to understand the needs and issues that RFMS clients have and tailor training directly for them.

