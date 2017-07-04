M-D Pro Expands Sales Team

With new targets set in place in 2016 and a continuously growing tile and stone accessories business, M-D Pro was on an extensive search for new sales talent with a focus on the growth of their Prova line of ceramic and stone installation products. The company recently announced the addition of three new people to their U.S. sales team, Mark Albonetti, Matt Bartkowski, and Lisa Schaffer.

“This strategy was put in place to help service our existing customers in the US while also providing new opportunities to gain additional business in the ceramic sector,” said Steven LaGrou, vice president of sales and marketing.

Albonetti was added as a Prova installation and technical specialist in late 2016.Previously, Albonetti was the national sales manager for Fin Pan. Bartkowski began in counter sales at The Belknap White Group. He joined the M-D Pro team in March 2017 as the ceramic territory manager for the North East. Schaffer is the most recent addition to the M-D Pro team and was brought on as the territory Manager responsible for Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan and Western Pennsylvania. Schaffer has been in the ceramic tile industry for over 30 years, and has served many roles from product development and technical to marketing and administrative.

For more information, visit http://provaproducts.com.