Delta-Q to Supply Lithium Charger for Orbot Life Floor Machines

Delta-Q Technologies recently announced that it will supply its lithium IC650 battery charger to the Orbot Life floor machine. Manufactured by Hruby Orbital Systems, the Orbot Life is a lithium-battery-driven, compact commercial and residential orbital floor machine for carpet, hard floors, and other floor types. Building off the success of its Orbot Sprayborg, the Life is a lithium upgrade to the Sprayborg, with a faster charge and hybrid features to allow both on- and off-board charging.

“We are proud to be selected by Orbot and be recognized as a trusted charging solutions supplier in the industrial floor care industry,” said Trent Punnett, vice president of sales, marketing and product management at Delta-Q. “We hope to continue seeing the spread of lithium solutions across industries, and will continue to provide the resources necessary to educate those considering lithium batteries for their equipment.”

Jeff Hruby, CEO of Hruby Orbital Systems, added, “Delta-Q Technologies is among the elite charging suppliers and is highly respected among service technicians. The IC650’s overall design for reliability ensures that our machines are ready to run every day with little maintenance. This gives us a decided competitive edge in the floor care market.”

The Orbot Life will use Delta-Q’s IC650 battery charger. The charger has an IP66-rated ingress protection to seal out dirt and fluids, while mechanical design and component selection resists vibration, shock, and temperature extremes.

For more information, visit www.delta-q.com or http://orbotusa.com.