Bonitz Flooring Group and Measure Square Announce Strategic Partnership

Bonitz Flooring Group and Measure Square have come together to announce a new strategic partnership. The partnership will provide Bonitz a solution to meet both long and short-term objectives regarding quantitative analysis, cost estimating, and interfacing with current and future systems and software.

“Since the decision to partner with Measure Square, we have been impressed with the response and cooperation from their management and technical staff,” said Todd Wade, vice president of Bonitz. “Our associates have embraced this change, and the implementation has been seamless.”

After a lengthy review conducted by Bonitz senior Leadership, in collaboration with front-line associates, it was determined that a standard estimating software package was the best way to accomplish the long-term objectives and growth plans of the organization. Multiple estimating software companies were evaluated to determine the best fit.

“At the conclusion of this evaluation it was obvious that Measure Square was most suited to meet our needs,” said Wade. “[Measure Square founder] Steven Wang personally met with Bonitz associates and identified areas of concern and opportunities for both parties, and has committed to continued development and implementation.”

