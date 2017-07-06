ISSA Announces State of the Economy Panelists

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association, recently announced its panelists for the State of the Economy panel discussion taking place during the ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 September 11-14, in Las Vegas. Panelists will include Brian Beaulieu, Jim Messina, Karl Rove, and moderator Frank Luntz. The State of the Economy panelists will participate in an hour-long discussion at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 14.

“I can’t imagine finding a more qualified group of political minds to participate in this panel than these four gentlemen,” said Lucas Wendt, training development specialist for the Cleaning Management Institute. “Their unmatched experience, knowledge, and passion for political affairs will drive this discussion and guarantee an informative, can’t-miss event.”

For 35 years, Brian Beaulieu has been delivering seminars and workshops to business owners and executives. He is a consultant to many organizations, providing a domestic and global perspective on how to forecast, plan, and increase profits based on business cycle trend analysis.

After running a successful re-election campaign for former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2012, Jim Messina received the Campaign Strategist of the Year Award from The American Association of Political Consultants for his efforts and integration of technology into his strategy. Before his role as U.S. deputy chief of staff to Obama, 2009-11, he served as chief of staff to U.S. senators Max Baucus and Byron Dorgan and U.S. Representative Carolyn McCarthy.

While serving former U.S. President George W. Bush as a senior advisor and U.S. deputy chief of staff, Karl Rove filled a wide variety of roles for the former president, including overseeing the offices of Strategic Initiatives, Political Affairs, Public Liaison, and Intergovernmental Affairs. He writes a weekly op-ed for the Wall Street Journal and is also the author of two books, The Triumph of William McKinley: Why the Election of 1886 Still Matters and Courage and Consequence.

Frank Luntz has worked for more than 50 Fortune 500 companies throughout his career and advised or otherwise participated in every British election since 1997. Named one of Time magazine’s most promising leaders under 40 and one of the top four research minds by Business Week, Luntz has served as a news-analyst for CBS for the past four-years, specializing in corporate crisis communications and politics.

