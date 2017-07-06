AkzoNobel Wood Coatings Adds to Color Design and Trends Team

AkzoNobel recently announced the addition of Terry Kindley as part of its wood coatings color design and trends team, located in High Point, N.C. Kindley brings more than 35 years of experience from Lilly Industrial Coatings, and most recently, Valspar. Through his career, Kindley has earned a reputation for his innovative color styling and hand-painted decorative furniture techniques.

“I’m very excited to have joined AkzoNobel’s Wood Coatings business,” said Kindley. “Having competed against this team for many years, I have a great deal of respect for the level of talent, skill and experience they have. It’s an honor to be a part of a team that continues to push today’s boundaries for color design and trend setting.”

Bob Averett, global color marketing manager for AkzoNobel’s Wood Coatings business, added, “Terry’s industry knowledge and expertise has allowed him to quickly become a member of our team. Having an on-staff artist of his caliber will enable us to expand the types of designs we can offer our customers. Bringing top-level talent, such as Terry, on board demonstrates our commitment to hire the very best people–not just in North America, but around the world.”

