Weyerhaeuser Offering Cash-Back Rebate for First-Time Customers
July 7, 2017
Weyerhaeuser is offering up to $1,000 cash back for first-time customers of its Diamond floor panels. Builders can receive $5 back per sheet of 23/32” diamond flooring for the first 200 sheets purchased from a local dealer. To redeem the rebate, builders must submit a copy of the dealer invoice online.
For more information, visit www.weyerhaeuser.com.
