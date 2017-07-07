Floor Install News

Weyerhaeuser Offering Cash-Back Rebate for First-Time Customers

July 7, 2017
Weyerhaeuser is offering up to $1,000 cash back for first-time customers of its Diamond floor panels. Builders can receive $5 back per sheet of 23/32” diamond flooring for the first 200 sheets purchased from a local dealer. To redeem the rebate, builders must submit a copy of the dealer invoice online.

