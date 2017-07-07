IICRC Announces Presenter Lineup for Technical Conference

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) recently announced its lineup of presentations and speakers for its second-annual technical conference, Aug. 9-11 at Big Sky Resort in Big Sky, Mont.

“This year’s lineup of presentations and speakers offers attendees a unique educational experience,” said John Downey, coordinator of The Summit. “Many of the presentation topics focus on science and ideas at the forefront of the industry and present a world-class opportunity for learning.”

Developed for seasoned professionals, educators, trainers and consultants, The Summit will feature three concurrent symposiums, one for each of the three primary disciplines served by the IICRC: cleaning, disaster restoration, and flooring inspection.

The Conference opening general session keynote presentations and speakers will feature “The Importance of Networking and Teamwork: A Biosafety Perspective” with Patty Olinger, and “Networking and Connectivity: An Essential Element of 21st Century Business” with John Barrett, ISSA executive director.

For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.